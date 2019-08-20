Royals' Ian Kennedy: Nails down 22nd save

Kennedy gave up two hits, including a solo home run, and struck out one in the ninth inning Monday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Amazingly, it's the first homer Kennedy has served up since May 16, highlighting how smoothly his transition to the closer role has gone. The right-hander is now 22-for-25 in save chances with a 3.10 ERA and 58:12 K:BB through 49.1 innings.