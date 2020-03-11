Play

Royals' Ian Kennedy: Not officially named closer

Royals manager Mike Matheny did not commit to naming a closer Wednesday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

The news comes as something of a surprise, as Matheny doesn't exactly have a reputation as one of the game's more progressive minds. Kennedy saved 30 games with a 3.41 ERA and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate last season, but Matheny discussed with him and the rest of the Royals' bullpen the team's plan to stay flexible and use its best relievers in high-leverage spots prior to the ninth inning when necessary. Matheny could certainly fall back on a more traditional setup once the regular season actually begins, but for now, it may not be wise to treat Kennedy as the safe closer he's being drafted as.

