Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches 13th save

Kennedy had one strikeout and did not allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to earn the save Saturday versus the Tigers.

Kennedy was provided a comfortable three-run cushion and needed only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. The 34-year-old has a 2.02 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in his last 14 outings and is 10-for-11 in save chances in that stretch.