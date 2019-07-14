Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches 13th save
Kennedy had one strikeout and did not allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to earn the save Saturday versus the Tigers.
Kennedy was provided a comfortable three-run cushion and needed only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. The 34-year-old has a 2.02 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in his last 14 outings and is 10-for-11 in save chances in that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.