Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches 15th save

Kennedy earned a one-out save in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the White Sox.

Kennedy was called upon to record the final out in the ninth inning after Willy Peralta gave up a three-run home run to AJ Reed. The right-hander did so in six pitches after forcing Yolmer Sanchez to line out. Kennedy has been on fire since taking over closing duties for the Royals, and has already recorded four saves post All-Star break. The 34-year-old owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB across 38 appearances.

