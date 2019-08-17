Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches 21st save

Kennedy gave up two hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 21st save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Mets.

The veteran right-hander made things interesting, loading the bases with two outs in the ninth before getting the red-hot Amed Rosario to ground into a fielder's choice. Kennedy is now 21-of-24 in converting save chances during his first season out of the bullpen, and his 2.98 ERA and 57:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings are also remarkably strong.