Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches 23rd save

Kennedy tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts against the A's on Wednesday to earn the save. He allowed one hit and a walk.

With Kansas City leading 6-4 in the ninth inning, Kennedy worked around a leadoff walk by firing back-to-back strikeouts. Marcus Semien then broke through with a single, but Kennedy responded by forcing Robbie Grossman to fly out and end the game. The save was the 23rd of the season for the right-hander, who owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB.