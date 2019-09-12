Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches 28th save

Kennedy tossed a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 28th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the White Sox.

All nine pitches Kennedy fired were strikes, although he failed to pick up a strikeout. The veteran right-hander is now 17 for 18 on save chances in the second half with a 3.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 23.1 innings.