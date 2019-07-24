Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches adventurous save

Kennedy allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out one across one inning to earn his 18th save of the season Tuesday against the Braves.

Kennedy entered the game with a two-run cushion, but nearly blew the save after he allowed three consecutive singles to begin the ninth inning. However, he rebounded to get the next three batters he faced, two of which came with the tying run at third base. Kennedy has now allowed three baserunners in two of his past three appearances, though he's successfully hung onto the win on each occasion. He now has a 3.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 50 strikeouts across 41.1 innings for the season.