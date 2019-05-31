Royals' Ian Kennedy: Notches third save

Kennedy fired a scoreless ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to earn the save Thursday against the Rangers.

Although Kennedy has been the frontrunner for saves, it's been hard to tell lately as the right-hander picked up Kansas City's first save in four weeks. Overall, Kennedy's blown 2-of-5 chances this season but leads the team with three. With the perfect inning, he holds a 4.18 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 22 appearances.