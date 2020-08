Kennedy will serve as an opener Friday against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy was the presumptive closer leading up to Opening Day, but he began the season working in the middle innings and has a 7.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through eight innings. The veteran right-hander will look to get back on track with a couple innings as an opener Friday. Jakob Junis is scheduled to follow as the primary pitcher for the Royals.