Royals' Ian Kennedy: Opening season in bullpen
Manager Ned Yost said Kennedy will begin the season in a relief role, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals had talked about moving Kennedy to the bullpen at some point in 2019, but a lackluster spring (6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7:1 K:BBB through 10 frames) prompted the team to make the move sooner than expected. The veteran right-hander will remain an option to start should an opportunity arise, however his 5.06 ERA and 7.8 K/9 through 52 starts over the past two seasons leaves something to be desired.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Potentially moving to relief role•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses six innings in defeat•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Turns in quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out six in quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Making first start of second half•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: In line for start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...