Royals' Ian Kennedy: Opening season in bullpen

Manager Ned Yost said Kennedy will begin the season in a relief role, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals had talked about moving Kennedy to the bullpen at some point in 2019, but a lackluster spring (6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7:1 K:BBB through 10 frames) prompted the team to make the move sooner than expected. The veteran right-hander will remain an option to start should an opportunity arise, however his 5.06 ERA and 7.8 K/9 through 52 starts over the past two seasons leaves something to be desired.