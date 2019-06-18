Royals' Ian Kennedy: Picks up eighth save
Kennedy picked up the save against the Mariners on Monday, working around one hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 6-4 victory for the Royals. He struck out two and walked none.
Kennedy narrowly avoided a blown save in a shaky effort during his last appearance, but he was able to post a relatively drama-free performance in this contest to record his eighth save in 10 chances. For the season, the veteran has a 3.72 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 38:5 K:BB through 29 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...