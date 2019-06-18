Royals' Ian Kennedy: Picks up eighth save

Kennedy picked up the save against the Mariners on Monday, working around one hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 6-4 victory for the Royals. He struck out two and walked none.

Kennedy narrowly avoided a blown save in a shaky effort during his last appearance, but he was able to post a relatively drama-free performance in this contest to record his eighth save in 10 chances. For the season, the veteran has a 3.72 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 38:5 K:BB through 29 innings.