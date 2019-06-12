Royals' Ian Kennedy: Picks up fifth save

Kennedy struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Tigers.

The 34-year-old has finally seen a string of save chances and gotten a chance to establish himself as the clear top option in the Kansas City bullpen -- three of his five saves have come since May 30. Kennedy's 3.71 ERA on the year is still less than elite, but his 34:4 K:BB through 26.2 innings is a strong sign that better days are ahead for his ratios as he continues to adjust to life in the bullpen.