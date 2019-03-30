Royals' Ian Kennedy: Picks up first career save

Kennedy worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the White Sox en route to his first career save.

After working the eighth inning Opening Day, Kennedy got a chance to close things out in just his fourth career relief appearance. The right-hander allowed the first two batters he faced to reach but ultimately slammed the door. Brad Boxberger, who got the Royals' first save of 2019, worked the seventh inning Saturday, while Wily Peralta did not appear in the game. The owner of a career 21.6 percent strikeout rate, Kennedy is not exactly a priority pickup, but those already down a closer or two will want to consider a modest bid in FAAB.