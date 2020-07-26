Kennedy entered Saturday's game against the Indians in the sixth and threw two perfect innings with one strikeout.

Manager Mike Matheny would not commit to Kennedy as his closer back in March, leading many to speculate about Kennedy's role. Matheny turned to Kennedy early in a tie game Saturday, with Greg Holland ultimately securing the save for Kansas City after Trevor Rosenthal worked the eighth. Kennedy was good during his time on the mound, but if this one game is any indication, he no longer has full possession of the closer job.