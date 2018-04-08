Royals' Ian Kennedy: Pitches six scoreless innings
Kennedy struck out eight and allowed four hits while walking none across six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.
Kennedy has pitched 12 innings this season and allowed only one run. He's generated a surprising number of strikeouts and his eight in Saturday's start were backed up by 12 swinging strikes. These types of performances aren't likely to continue throughout the entire season, but for now Kennedy enters the discussion as a viable streaming option.
