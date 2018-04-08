Royals' Ian Kennedy: Pitches six shutout innings

Kennedy allowed four hits while walking none and striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.

Kennedy has pitched 12 innings this season and allowed only one run, making him one of the more surprising starting pitchers in the early going. He's generated a surprising number of strikeouts and his eight in today's start were backed up by 12 swinging strikes. These types of performances aren't likely to continue throughout the entire season, but for now Kennedy enters the discussion as a viable streaming option.