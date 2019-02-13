Royals' Ian Kennedy: Potentially moving to relief role

Manager Ned Yost said that Kennedy may be moved into a relief role at some point during 2019, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The veteran starter hasn't been great for the Royals the past two seasons, to put it nicely, posting a 5.06 ERA and a 1.8 HR/9 in that span. As such, the Royals brass may want to test out other starting pitching options at some point in 2019, especially if Kennedy continues to be ineffective. Kennedy's spot in the rotation appears to be safe for the start of the season, but a rough beginning of the season could put him on thin ice.