Royals' Ian Kennedy: Probable for Tuesday's start

Kennedy (oblique) will likely start Tuesday's game against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

This lines up with expectations, as he was slated to start a game in this series and Tuesday marks the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list. Kennedy has a 5.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 91.2 innings this season.

