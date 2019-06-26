Royals' Ian Kennedy: Racks up 10th save
Kennedy allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 10th save of the season in an 8-6 win over Cleveland.
After Brad Hand shockingly blew the save in the top of the ninth inning, Kennedy came on and showed him how it was done. The right-hander has now converted eight straight save chances for the Royals since May 30, posting an impressive 0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB through 9.1 innings over that stretch.
