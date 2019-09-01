Royals' Ian Kennedy: Racks up 24th save
Kennedy struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 24th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Orioles.
The veteran hurler is now 13-for-13 on save chances in the second half, although Kennedy's 3.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings since the All-Star break put him firmly in the second tier of closers. The right-hander has one more year at $16.5 million left on his contract, so barring an offseason trade, expect him to enter 2020 with a firm grip on the ninth-inning role for the Royals.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....