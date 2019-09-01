Royals' Ian Kennedy: Racks up 24th save

Kennedy struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 24th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Orioles.

The veteran hurler is now 13-for-13 on save chances in the second half, although Kennedy's 3.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings since the All-Star break put him firmly in the second tier of closers. The right-hander has one more year at $16.5 million left on his contract, so barring an offseason trade, expect him to enter 2020 with a firm grip on the ninth-inning role for the Royals.