Royals' Ian Kennedy: Receives positive MRI results

Kennedy (oblique) will remain out just 5-to-7 days more days, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

This is good news for the Royals, as Kennedy should be activated off the disabled list right after the All-Star break. His oblique injury was located mainly in one area, so the issue didn't take nearly as long to heal as in other oblique injuries. Expect him to pitch in Kansas City's first series following the break.