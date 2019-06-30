Royals' Ian Kennedy: Records 11th save
Kennedy walked one and did not allow a hit through a scoreless inning to record his 11th save in a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
After walking the first batter he faced, Kennedy cruised through the ninth inning to nail down the save. Kennedy has become a solid closer over the last month, posting eight saves in his last nine appearances. The 34-year-old has a 3.27 ERA and a 10.9 K/9 through 32 games this season.
