Royals' Ian Kennedy: Records 14th save

Kennedy gave up a hit and walked one while striking out one through a scoreless ninth inning to record his 14th save in a 5-2 win over the White Sox on Monday.

Kennedy entered the game in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and allowed two baserunners before forcing Jose Abreu to ground into a game-ending double play. The 34-year-old has a 2.06 ERA with 11 saves in his last 14 appearances.