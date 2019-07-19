Royals' Ian Kennedy: Records 16th save

Kennedy allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one across one inning to earn the save Thursday against the White Sox.

Kennedy entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and allowed the White Sox to collect two base-hits with two outs to cut the lead to one. However, he struck out A.J. Reed to end the contest and record his 16th save of the season. The earned run marked just the second time in his last 11 appearances that he allowed a runner to cross the plate. Kennedy now has a 3.43 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 39.1 innings for the campaign.