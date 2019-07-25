Royals' Ian Kennedy: Records 19th save

Kennedy struck out two through a hitless and scoreless ninth inning to record his 19th save in a 2-0 win over the Braves on Wednesday.

Kennedy made quick work of the Braves to record a save in consecutive days. Kennedy has 17 saves in his last 18 opportunities and continues to deliver as a reliever. The 34-year-old has a 3.40 ERA with 19 saves this season.