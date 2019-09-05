Royals' Ian Kennedy: Records 26th save

Kennedy picked up the save against the Tigers on Wednesday after tossing a perfect inning with one strikeout.

Entering the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead, Kennedy punched out Jeimer Candelario, then retired Harold Castro and Dawel Lugo to finish off the win. The 34-year-old is now 15-for-16 on save chances in the second half, tallying 26 on the season with a 3.51 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB.