Royals' Ian Kennedy: Records 29th save

Kennedy allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two across one scoreless inning to earn the save Thursday against the White Sox.

Kennedy loaded the bases with two outs but managed to strike out Leury Garcia to end the game. He now has 29 saves on the season and has converted seven of his last eight opportunities. In that same span, he's allowed only one earned run, lowering his ERA on the season to 3.34.

