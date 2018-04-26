Royals' Ian Kennedy: Remains on track for next start

Kennedy (foot) will be ready to take the hill for his next start, which will likely come Sunday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Kennedy was forced to exit after just three inning of work against the Brewers on Tuesday, partially due to a rough day on the mound and also because he was struck by a Ryan Braun line drive on his right foot. The injury was deemed a minor contusion and there doesn't appear to be any concern that the right-hander will be unable to go this weekend.