Royals' Ian Kennedy: Remains on track for next start
Kennedy (foot) will be ready to take the hill for his next start, which will likely come Sunday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Kennedy was forced to exit after just three inning of work against the Brewers on Tuesday, partially due to a rough day on the mound and also because he was struck by a Ryan Braun line drive on his right foot. The injury was deemed a minor contusion and there doesn't appear to be any concern that the right-hander will be unable to go this weekend.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Exits after taking liner off foot•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Roughed up in loss•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Sharp again against Angels•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Pitches six scoreless innings•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Betrayed by bullpen in quality outing•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Rounding into form•
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...