Royals' Ian Kennedy: Roughed up by Cards

Kennedy (4-8) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

The veteran had settled into a solid groove since mid-June and allowed three runs or fewer in six of his previous nine starts for a 3.71 ERA. This was a rough outing, though, and Kennedy now sports an underwhelming 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 for the campaign. It's probably best to utilize him in favorable matchups only for the immediate future. Kennedy lines up to make his next start against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.