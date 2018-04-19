Royals' Ian Kennedy: Roughed up in loss

Kennedy (1-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six against the Blue Jays.

Kennedy turned in three brilliant performances to open up the season, but Wednesday's outing was a sharp regression back to the mean. There weren't many positives in Kennedy's day, as he labored just to get through the five innings -- needing 106 pitches -- and was done in by a pair of home runs. Coming off a season in which he posted a 5.38 ERA over 30 starts, it was always going to be unsustainable for the 33-year-old to stay anywhere near the 1.00 ERA he worked to prior to Wednesday, but he'll look to get back on track in his next start Tuesday against the Brewers.