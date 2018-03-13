Royals' Ian Kennedy: Rounding into form

Kennedy has allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings (two starts) so far in spring training.

He rebounded nicely from his first spring start where he gave up two runs in two innings by blanking the Diamondbacks over three frames his last time out. His control has been solid, with 34 of his 42 pitches going for strikes thus far. He projects to slot in as the Royals' No. 2 starter this season.