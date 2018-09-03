Royals' Ian Kennedy: Scheduled to return from DL this week

Royals manager Ned Yost said Kennedy (oblique) would make his final rehab start at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday before being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list later in the week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy, who hasn't pitched for the big club since July 10 while battling a left oblique strain, began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha last week, tossing 3.2 innings and giving up three runs. He tossed 60 pitches in that outing, so the Royals will likely have the right-hander bump his count up to the 70-to-80-pitch range Monday before determining how he'll fit in with the big club in September. Yost suggested over the weekend that he's leaning toward using a six-man rotation during the final month of the season, so Kennedy could be an option to fill one of the openings as soon as Saturday against the Twins.

