Royals' Ian Kennedy: Sharp again against Angels
Kennedy (1-1) got the loss against the Angels on Thursday, giving up one run on seven hits, striking out three and walking two in what turned into a 7-1 Kansas City defeat.
It was another strong start despite the defeat for Kennedy, who has now gone six innings in all three of his starts this season, giving up just two earned runs, striking out 16 batters and posting a 1.00 ERA over 18 innings in that timeframe. He's coming off a season where he had a 5.38 ERA in 154 innings so it's hard know exactly what to make of this hot start until he gets more innings under his belt. That said, if you've been benefitting from his sharp outings so far, feel free to keeping riding the wave in the hopes that he can keep this up.
