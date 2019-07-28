Royals' Ian Kennedy: Slams door for 20th save

Kennedy tossed a clean ninth inning to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday.

Kennedy game into a 9-6 ball game and forced three fly-ball outs on just six pitches. He's locked down his last nine save chances, making him 20-for-23 on the year. Assuming he doesn't get dealt before the deadline, Kennedy should hold the closing job for the Royals down the stretch.

