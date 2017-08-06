Royals' Ian Kennedy: Start pushed back to Monday
Due to Saturday's rainout, Kennedy will have his next start pushed back to Monday against St. Louis, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Kennedy was in line to toe the rubber for Sunday's series finale against Seattle, but plans changed after rain washed out Saturday's game. Danny Duffy will take Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, while the Royals will recall Jake Junis to fight the late contest. Kennedy loses out on a two-start week with this adjustment, yet at the same time he lines up for two games next week.
