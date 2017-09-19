Royals' Ian Kennedy: Starting Tuesday

Kennedy (shoulder) will start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals skipped Kennedy the last time through the rotation to combat shoulder fatigue, but he will step back in Tuesday, pushing Sam Gaviglio to Sunday. Kennedy's strikeout and walk rates have both gone in the wrong direction this season -- his 5.67 FIP is exactly one full run higher than his mark from a year ago. He has a negative fWAR through 27 starts.