Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out seven in outing

Kennedy (4-8) gave up three runs, including two solo home runs, with seven strikeouts while pitching 6.1 innings during Friday's win against the White Sox.

After giving up seven runs to St. Louis in his most recent outing, Kennedy was able to bounce back against one of baseball's worst scoring offenses. Kennedy was also able to capitalize on the young offense of the White Sox, striking out seven or more batters for only the fourth time this season.