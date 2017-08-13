Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out seven in outing
Kennedy (4-8) gave up three runs, including two solo home runs, with seven strikeouts while pitching 6.1 innings during Friday's win against the White Sox.
After giving up seven runs to St. Louis in his most recent outing, Kennedy was able to bounce back against one of baseball's worst scoring offenses. Kennedy was also able to capitalize on the young offense of the White Sox, striking out seven or more batters for only the fourth time this season.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Roughed up by Cards•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Start pushed back to Monday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Enjoys strong July•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Cruises to easy win Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Avoids loss in poor outing Friday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Changing approach due to hamstring•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...