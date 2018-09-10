Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out six in quality start

Kennedy (oblique) allowed one run on four hits and three walks across six innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Twins. He struck out six.

Kennedy looked sharp in his first outing in nearly two months, throwing 68 percent of pitches for strikes while throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of 24 hitters. He allowed a run on three hits in the second inning but was able to limit baserunners the rest of the way for his first quality start since June 23. Kennedy lowered his season ERA to 4.92 with this outing and will look to deliver more of the same this weekend against the Twins.