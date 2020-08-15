Kennedy allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three across two innings in the first game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Twins.

Kennedy served as the opener and excelled against a tough lineup. He was projected to serve as the team's closer prior to the beginning of the season, and has struggled during work in the middle innings. It appears that the Royals are experimenting with ways to get Kennedy on track -- he's compiled a 6.30 ERA across 10 frames -- making his role in his next appearance unclear.