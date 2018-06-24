Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strong showing against Astros
Kennedy allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.
Yulieski Gurriel touched him up for a home run but aside from that, Kennedy was solid. He was in line to earn just his second win of the season before Brandon Maurer blew a save in the ninth inning. Kennedy has allowed only 11 hits in his last three starts (21 innings), but he's been prone to blowups this year and wins will likely remain hard to come by on this team. A road trip to Seattle is on the docket for next weekend.
