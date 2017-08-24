Royals' Ian Kennedy: Struggles again Wednesday

Kennedy allowed three runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's no-decision against the Rockies.

Kennedy surrendered solo homers to Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon along with a Gerardo Parra sac fly. His line could have been much uglier, but reliever Ryan Buchter was able to get the final out in the fifth inning after replacing Kennedy with the bases loaded. The veteran starter has failed to complete the fifth inning in four of his past seven starts while surrendering at least three earned runs six times over that span. Don't expect much from him Monday against the Rays.