Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tagged for nine earned runs Thursday

Kennedy (1-4) was lit up for nine earned runs over four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Orioles. He registered four strikeouts and two walks.

The Orioles hit three home runs off Kennedy in what was his first truly rough start of the season. Heading into this start, Kennedy had posted a tidy 2.92 ERA with four quality starts over seven outings. With that, it's difficult to read too much into one bad outing for Kennedy. He'll look to make Thursday's outing look like an aberration when he returns to the mound Tuesday against the Rays.