Royals' Ian Kennedy: Takes fifth loss Monday
Kennedy (1-5) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts through 5.2 innings to take the loss Monday against the Cardinals.
What seemed like a potential comeback story after Kennedy's first seven starts has crashed and burned in his last three. Kennedy has given up 14 runs over 15.2 innings his last three times out to skyrocket his ERA from 2.92 to 5.30. Tyler O'Neill took him deep, the ninth homer Kennedy has allowed in 10 starts this season -- not coincidentally, five of those nine home runs have come in this three-start backslide. Kennedy's next start will come Saturday in Texas, a tough environment for him to try and resolve a sudden home run problem.
