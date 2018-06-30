Royals' Ian Kennedy: Takes loss Friday
Kennedy (1-8) gave up three earned runs on three hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one to take the loss in Kansas City's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mariners on Friday.
He pitched fairly well for the most part, but he was victimized by the long ball in this contest, first giving up a two-run jack to Mitch Haniger, then a solo shot to Mike Zunino. Kennedy got off to a hot start to the season, but his ugly record and 5.11 ERA through 91.2 innings should leave him off the fantasy radar.
