Royals' Ian Kennedy: Takes third straight loss against Cleveland
Kennedy (4-9) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout and lasted just 2.2 innings in taking the loss Friday against Cleveland.
Kennedy has now given up 14 runs on five homers over his last three starts. He has never really found a groove this year, and this latest cold streak brings his ERA back up above 5.00, a mark he hasn't breached in a full season since his rookie season with the Yankees when he recorded an 8.17 ERA over 39.2 innings. At this point, it's easy to wonder just how much the 32-year-old has left in the tank.
