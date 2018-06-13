Royals' Ian Kennedy: Throws eight scoreless in no-decision

Kennedy threw eight scoreless innings and struck out five in a no-decision against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing three hits and three walks.

Kennedy shut down the Reds, limiting the offense to no extra-base hits while throwing 68 of 104 pitches for strikes. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold the one-run lead and Kennedy was saddled with his second consecutive no-decision in a game where he held the opponent to one run or less. Prior to Tuesday's outing Kennedy had gone six straight starts without a quality start, and had seen his ERA get as high as 6.08. Opponents are hitting .289 against the right-hander, and he's sporting a 67:28 K:BB in 73.2 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Rangers at home.