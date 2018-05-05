Royals' Ian Kennedy: Throws six scoreless in no-decision
Kennedy tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven in a no-decision against the Tigers on Friday, allowing six hits and one walk.
This was the fourth time in seven starts that Kennedy has pitched six innings and allowed one run or less. He's brought his ERA down to 2.92 to go along with a 1.38 WHIP. The veteran right-hander is sporting a 35:11 K:BB in 37 innings, and will look to get back in the win column next week in a matchup against the Orioles in Baltimore.
