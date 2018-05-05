Royals' Ian Kennedy: Throws six scoreless innings Friday

Kennedy tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven in a no-decision against the Tigers on Friday. He allowed six hits and walked one.

It was the fourth time in seven starts that Kennedy has pitched six innings and allowed one run or fewer, and the performance brought his ERA down to 2.92 to go along with a 1.38 WHIP. The veteran right-hander, who is sporting a 35:11 K:BB in 37 innings, will look to get back in the win column next week in a matchup against the Orioles in Baltimore.