Royals' Ian Kennedy: To return next week
Kennedy (oblique) will be back in action against the Twins next week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Kennedy will only miss one start after suffering a left oblique strain against Seattle on June 29. Across 17 starts this year, Kennedy has posted 5.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with an 84:33 K:BB over 91.2 innings.
